Sharmila Tagore praises Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Crew’ for success and female camaraderie

Kareena Kapoor’s last venture, ‘Crew,’ emerged as a box office success amidst mixed reviews. In a recent interview, mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore opined on Kapoor’s ‘Crew,’ calling it “absurd beyond belief” while praising its commercial success. The ‘Aradhana’ star also appreciated the sisterhood emphasized by the film between the characters of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

The veteran actress recently appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Dil se Kapil Sibal’ and engaged in a candid conversation on women in films and the progression of their representation. Citing Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Crew’ as an example, the celebrated actress called it entertaining and reflected on the sisterhood the film showcased, saying, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief, but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe, doing all kinds of things together, and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here.”

Apart from praising the film’s depiction of female camaraderie, Sharmila Tagore also lauded its commercial success. She believes that since the film has established a commercial footing, it will pave the way for more women-led projects, allowing them to foster better roles. “Crew has done very well. Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things, and it has done extremely well at the box office. That will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films.”

In addition to discussing ‘Crew’ as a successful women-led film, the actress also cited Deepika Padukone’s ‘Piku’ and Kiran Rao’s latest hit, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ as examples of a transforming film industry and the need for fostering female-centric roles on the silver screen.

‘Crew’ was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The heist flick was released on March 29. The film traces the lives of three hard-working women who work in the aviation industry. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti played air hostesses who struggled to make ends meet amidst withheld salaries. Their lives take an unusual turn when they discover that a dead passenger is smuggling gold biscuits. The film was developed with a budget of 75 crores and amassed around 157 crores at the box office.