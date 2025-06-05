Shanaya Kapoor calls her debut ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ an emotional journey

A fresh face is ready to make her mark in Bollywood. Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into the spotlight with ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, and the film’s teaser promises a tender, soulful story.

Released by Zee Studios on Instagram, the teaser offers a glimpse into a world shaped by music, love, and quiet strength, all anchored by the bond between two characters who view life through very different lenses.

Shanaya, who plays a visually impaired theatre artist in the film, called the project an “incredibly emotional journey.”

In a heartfelt note, she shared, “Being on set with Santosh sir and working alongside someone as talented as Vikrant made this even more special. Their support gave me the confidence to give it my all.”

The film is based on ‘The Eyes Have It’, a beloved short story by Ruskin Bond. Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ deviates from the usual glitz-and-glam of a star kid’s launch.

The teaser introduces a quietly powerful love story. Shanaya’s character, full of delicate curiosity, meets Vikrant Massey’s blind musician, a man who finds his rhythm in silence and connection.

Their on-screen chemistry, from the teaser alone, feels lyrical. Massey, known for his introspective performances, brings a calm intensity that contrasts beautifully with Shanaya’s gentle charm.

Shanaya’s debut is supported by Zee Studios and Mini Films, produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla. This marks the second project Vikrant Massey has collaborated on with the Baglas, following their work together on the remake of ‘Forensic’. The film is going to hit theatres on July 11.

Sharing her excitement after the teaser’s release, Shanaya Kapoor said, “I’m filled with gratitude and excitement. I truly can’t wait for everyone to witness this story we’ve poured our souls into.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya’s calendar is filling up fast. She is also working on ‘Tu Yaa Main’ opposite Adarsh Gourav. It is directorial of Bejoy Nambiar and backed by Colour Yellow Productions. This is the same team that brought audiences ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’. That film is eyeing a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

Adding to her growing list of projects, Shanaya has also begun filming a new project in Goa with Abhay Verma under the direction of Shujaat Saudagar.