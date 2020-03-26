Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the production work of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming flick Jersey was stalled to prevent the further spread of novel COVID-19. Currently, the actor is in self-quarantine and spending most of his time with family. For passing his time, the actor reconnected his fans through a Q and A round on his official Instagram handle.

While answering fan questions, Shahid announced details about his next film post sports drama, Jersey. When a fan asked when is he doing an action film, the actor said, “Yes after Jersey. The next one is an action film.”

Shahid was last seen on the big screen in Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani. When a fan asked him if he is doing another film with her, the actor said, “Whenever she has dates.”

The interactive online session did not end here. Shahid also answered questions about his film Haider in which he shaved his hair off. When a fan asked him what his biggest lesson from Haider was, Shahid quipped: “Sar mundvao to bal wapas aane mein bahut time lagta hai (It’s not easy to grow back hair after you’ve shaved your head).”

Earlier, the Jab We Met actor shared a post on Instagram, urging fans to stay home. He wrote, “Each one of us can make a difference. We are all in this together. Spread good vibes only (Sic).”

Like Kabir Singh, Jersey is also a remake of a Telugu film. Shahid is playing the role of a cricketer in the film.