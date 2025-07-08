Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s marriage turns 10: CHECK their beautiful moments!

Ten years, two kids, and countless memories later, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are still going strong, and they’re letting the world in on their love story.

On July 7, the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary, and Mira took to Instagram to share a beautiful post that melted fans’ hearts.

In her caption, she wrote simply and soulfully: “Ten years later, and you’re still the one—my forever.”

The five pictures Mira posted painted a vivid portrait of their bond. There’s Shahid gazing at her with unfiltered affection, cradling little Misha as a newborn, holding Zain’s tiny hand, swinging joyfully with one of the kids, and planting a quiet kiss on Mira’s forehead.

It was back in 2015 that Shahid, then one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors, married Mira in a traditional ceremony arranged by their families in Delhi.

While the match surprised fans at the time, it didn’t take long for the couple to become one of the industry’s most admired pairs. Mira, who came from a non-filmy background, quickly won over fans with her poise, charm, and unfiltered honesty.

In 2016, they welcomed their daughter Misha, and in 2018, their son Zain arrived. Over the years, the couple has openly shared snippets of their life, from vacations and candid family moments to thoughtful reflections on marriage and parenting.

On the professional front, Shahid continues to experiment with intense and layered roles. His most recent outing was ‘Deva’, where he played ACP Dev Ambre, a sharp cop with a troubled past and a memory gone awry.

The film, released on January 31, also starred Pooja Hegde as a journalist and Shahid’s love interest, earning appreciation for its gripping storyline and Shahid’s performance.