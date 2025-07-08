Pehla Tu Duja Tu: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur bring romance in new ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ track

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are bringing romance to the Scottish streets in the brand-new song ‘Pehla Tu Duja Tu’ from their upcoming film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’.

The track dropped on social media Monday, offering fans a glimpse into what promises to be an emotional and lighthearted ride.

Advertisement

The song, composed and written by Jaani and sung by Vishal Mishra, captures a soft and melodic side of the otherwise action-comedy franchise.

Advertisement

The music video, shot in scenic European locales, paints a dreamy picture of blossoming love between Ajay’s character Jassi and Mrunal’s Rabia.

Check ‘Pehla tu duja tu’ here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

This is the second song to be released from ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. The film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit ‘Son of Sardaar’. It starred Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

The original film revolved around Jassi, a peace-loving man who inadvertently steps into a long-standing family feud in Punjab.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’, by Vijay Kumar Arora, follows a similar tone but with a new story and updated cast. Besides Ajay and Mrunal, the film features an ensemble lineup including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, and Sharat Saxena.

The late Mukul Dev was a part of the original cast. He will appear posthumously in this sequel as Tony Singh Sandhu.

The production began filming in July 2024. It has spanned locations across Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, promising a vibrant visual experience. Ajay Devgn returns as Jaswinder “Jassi” Singh Randhawa, with Mrunal playing Rabia, the film’s leading lady.

Other characters include Sanjay Mishra’s quirky Bantu Pandey and Chunky Panday’s Danish.

Co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the film will have a theatrical release on 25 July 2025.