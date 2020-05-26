The entire country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. However, this year, people observed a quiet festival amidst the Coronavirus scare that has taken everyone under its sway. They celebrated ‘meethi Eid’ virtually by sending best wishes to their friends and family. While everyone is busy sending wishes, Shah Rukh Khan also took to his social media handle to wish everyone on the special occasion.

Shah Rukh ‘s greetings reflected blessings from the almighty to help his countrymen sail through the tough times.

The 54-year-old actor took to his official Twitter handle to extend Eid greetings to his fans. He wrote, “May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going… Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always (sic).”

Not just SRK but several other celebs took to social media to send greetings to their loved ones.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. #EidMubarak (sic).”

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself in a hijab, as a child and an adult, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive (sic).”

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry too, along with other sectors, has come to a screeching halt. Amidst all this, celebs have been doing their bit to entertain their fans via social media.