Shah Rukh Khan on humor: “Better not to joke in today’s world”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his sharp wit and humor, often lightening the mood in interviews or at public events. However, in today’s sensitive climate, the 58-year-old actor believes it’s wise to dial down the jokes. Speaking on the ‘Locarno Meets’ podcast, Khan admitted he now holds back his humorous side, as people tend to take offense more easily.

“I think I have a natural sense of humor, and I know I can make people laugh,” Shah Rukh shared. “But sometimes, it’s a bit inappropriate, so I try to control it. My team often reminds me, ‘People don’t understand your humor,’” he added with a laugh.

The actor acknowledged the current atmosphere where even stand-up comedians face backlash over their jokes, expressing that it’s sometimes better to keep humor at bay. “Nowadays, people have become overly sensitive. You say one thing, and someone somewhere is upset. It’s just easier not to have a sense of humor,” Khan explained.

While making people laugh comes naturally to Khan in personal settings, he admits that comedy on the big screen is a different challenge altogether. “Comedy is serious business,” he said. “It’s the genre where many actors have struggled, and I’ve failed often too.” He cited his success in the 2013 comedy ‘Chennai Express’ but noted that he’s cautious about taking on similar roles again, hinting that comedy doesn’t come as easily as it may seem.

Khan’s reflections didn’t stop at humor. In the same interview, he delved into his portrayal of Devdas, a complex and tragic character from the 2002 film of the same name. His goal, he said, was to evoke mixed emotions from the audience. “I didn’t want people to love Devdas, but I didn’t want them to hate him either,” he explained. “He’s not a hero, not a villain. He’s just someone who is deeply flawed, and I wanted him to feel indescribable to viewers.”