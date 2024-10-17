Shah Rukh Khan reveals he started drinking after ‘Devdas’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 blockbuster ‘Devdas’ remains one best titles among his and the cast member’s filmography. Based on the eponymous novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Shah Rukh Khan plays the titular role of Devdas. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit essays the role of Chandramukhi while Aishwarya Rai plays Paro. In the film, SRK’s character is an alcoholic who slowly gets detached from the world. Recently, at the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed some of his best works. Talking about ‘Devdas’ he revealed that he resorted to drinking during the film. While this may have worked in favour of his role, he reveals it also had a downside.

As the Badshah of Bollywood talked about the 2002 blockbuster, he revealed that he started drinking as a result of the film. When probed if it worked in his favour, he wittily remarked that it did, professionally, since it fetched him the Best Actor Award. However, he stated that there was also a downside. “It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film and that’s one downside to it.”

Moreover, Shah Rukh also reflected on the complex character of Devdas and how he wanted viewers to feel mixed emotions. “I didn’t want you to feel love for him, but I didn’t want you to hate him. Nor did I want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl that he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable.”

While the ‘Jawan’ star interacted with the audience, he also delved into why he took up the role. SRK revealed that he accepted the role because he believed that his mother, Lateef Fatima, would have liked it. “I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it and appreciate it.” SRK feels that if he makes films that are big, his parents could see them from heaven. Moreover, he added that he did the part because artists like Dilip Kumar, KL Saigal, and Uttam Kumar had played it effortlessly in the past.

‘Devdas’ remains one of the finest works of Hindi cinema. It blended opulence, emotions, well-crafted dialogues, and a hit soundtrack with phenomenal acting. Prior to Bhansali, Bimal Roy adapted the novel in 1995. Dilip Kumar led the adaptation, playing the titular character.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s last was Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki.’ His next is Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King.’ The film will also mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. The title will star Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist.