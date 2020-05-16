Shah Rukh Khan has lost an old ‘ally’ and his dearest colleague, who was a part of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor expressed his grief over the death of Abhijeet who passed away on Friday. Getting emotional, the actor took to his social media handle to share the news.

Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, “The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends (sic).”

The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XPeWyESFyA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) May 15, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend (sic).”

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

Before Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh, alongwith colleague and friend Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza, founded Dreamz Unlimited 1999 where they produced a few films including Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Later, the company was transformed into Red Chillies Entertainment in 2003 and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan also joined the venture.

Now, Red Chillies has been doing great work with Kaamyaab, Badla, Dilwale, etc.