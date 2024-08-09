Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Switzerland to receive Pardo alla Carriera Award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a grand appearance in Switzerland as he prepares to receive the esteemed Pardo alla Carriera award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The award ceremony, slated for August 10, 2024, will be held at the festival’s iconic Piazza Grande, where Khan will be celebrated for his remarkable contributions to the film industry.

Earlier today, Khan was seen at the airport, ready to embark on his journey to Switzerland. The Pardo alla Carriera award, a tribute to his over three decades in cinema and his role in more than 100 films, is a testament to his lasting impact on global entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan will also participate in a public conversation on August 11 at Cinema GranRex. Due to an unprecedented level of interest, the event has been moved to a larger venue to accommodate the enthusiastic crowd. Fans around the world will have the chance to tune in live, making this a unique opportunity to hear directly from the celebrated actor.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locarno Film Festival (@filmfestlocarno)

In addition to the award presentation and the public conversation, the festival will host a special screening on August 10 to showcase some of Khan’s most influential performances. This tribute highlights his significant role in shaping cinema, both in India and beyond.

Khan’s recognition comes on the heels of a triumphant year marked by the success of major films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. These blockbusters have further solidified his status as a leading figure in the film industry. His influence is not just confined to the screen; his induction into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018 underscores his global reach and impact.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award, previously bestowed upon cinematic icons such as Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte, now honors Khan’s extraordinary achievements. This accolade not only celebrates his contributions to Bollywood but also acknowledges the broader influence of Indian cinema on the world stage.