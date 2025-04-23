Shah Rukh Khan condemns Pahalgam attack, demands accountability

Bollywood is reeling from the heartbreaking news of a terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people—mostly tourists—has left the nation stunned and grieving. Among the many voices speaking out against this tragic event in Pahalgam is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared a deeply emotional post, condemning the Pahalgam attack as an “inhumane act of violence.”

Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand… Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2025

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam,” he wrote, urging unity in the face of such senseless brutality. “In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences.”

The tragic incident, which unfolded in one of Kashmir’s most peaceful and scenic tourist spots, has shaken not just the locals, but people across the country.

Alongside SRK, a number of other Bollywood celebrities have been vocal in their outrage. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, to name a few, have all shared their grief on social media, condemning the violence and expressing condolences to the victims’ families.

Alia Bhatt’s post captured the collective heartache. “The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking,” she wrote. “Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just… living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there’s only grief. And the unbearable weight of it.”

She continued, “Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow – though I don’t know how we even begin to ask that of them.”

Anushka Sharma, too, expressed her sorrow on Instagram, sharing her disbelief and heartbreak over the cold-blooded violence. “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir,” she wrote. “Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten.”