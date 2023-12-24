Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grace Umang 2023 in Mumbai

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang 2023 in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Several pictures and videos of the ‘Pathaan’ co-stars surfaced on social media.

SRK looked stylish in a black suit over a white shirt, although he chose to skip the red carpet. He completed his look with black shades.

On the other hand, Deepika looked stunning in a blue high-neck saree, with heavy makeup and her hair tied into a bun.

Other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Kirti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, also attended Umang 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK’s recently released film ‘Dunki’ received a flying start at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

‘Dunki’ has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends—Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli—who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Talking about Deepika, she will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.

She also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas in her kitty. (ANI)