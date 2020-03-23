In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, along with her husband Anand Ahuja is in self-quarantine at her Delhi residence, after returning from London, a few days ago.

On Monday, the actress shared a throwback picture of her along with her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor who are in Mumbai, expressing that she misses them in the period of self-isolation.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Sonam wrote, “Miss you (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Miss you @anilskapoor and @rheakapoor A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT

Seeing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to express gratitude to those who are working in dangerous conditions when the deadly coronavirus has taken the entire planet in its grip.

PM Modi, on Sunday, called for a ‘Janata Curfew ‘and urged the nation to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, police, media persons and all other workers in different sectors who are at the forefront in this global crisis. Supporting the cause, Sonam also came forward and expressed their gratitude to the society.

The actress shared a pic of herself applauding and thanking the health workers for working rigorously to keep the nation safe amid coronavirus crises. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, can also be seen in the pic.

Sonam captioned the post as, “gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram 🙏 gratitude 📸 @ase_msb A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

Earlier, spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self-discipline, self-reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn’t any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned to the country on March 18 and have isolated themselves at their home in Delhi.