Ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital in June after she complained of breathing problems, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 71.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs including “Dola Re Dola”, “Ek Do Teen” Tezaab and “Ye Ishq Haaye” among others.

Her demise has left the entire film fraternity in shock and stars across the Bollywood have condoled her demise on social media.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Prayers .. haath judien hain, mann ashant (sic).”

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight…. real tight. we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever (sic).”

Ritesh wrote in a tweet, “Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist (sic).”

I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

The last rites of Saroj Khan were held at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai early on Friday morning.