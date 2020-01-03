While Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are busy in their upcoming flick Coolie No 1, the makers of the film shared a new still. Featuring Varun and Sara, the duo has recreated a fairy tale. Both the stars occupied the top spot on the trends list on Thursday after the new glimpse from their film was shared on social media.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan can be seen dressed as Christian bride and groom. Sara looks stunning in a white dress while Varun looks dapper in a white suit. As soon as he shared it on his Twitter handle, netizens went crazy on social media.

On Thursday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the still. Sharing the picture, he wrote: “#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan… New glimpse from #CoolieNo1… Directed by David Dhawan… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh… May 1, 2020 release (sic).”

#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan… New glimpse from #CoolieNo1… Directed by David Dhawan… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh… 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 film of the same name, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Varun has stepped into Govinda’s shoes in the remake while Sara will play the role originally played by Karisma.

Last year, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan introduced the first look of the film on the actress’ birthday. One of the posters showed Varun, dressed as a porter, hugging Sara, who could be seen wearing a cold shoulder dress. In case you haven’t seen the first posters yet, take a look now:

Coolie No 1 is slated to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.