Saqib Saleem reflects on Sonakshi Sinha’s happy wedding day

Saqib Saleem, a close friend of actress Sonakshi Sinha, shared heartfelt reflections on her recent wedding, emphasizing the joy and warmth that surrounded the special occasion. Saqib, who played a significant role in the festivities, was present from the pre-wedding celebrations through to the big day, showcasing the deep bond he shares with Sonakshi.

In an interview with ANI, Saqib Saleem expressed his delight at being part of this pivotal moment in Sonakshi’s life, saying, “I feel like she was one of the happiest brides I’ve ever seen. Being part of their important day meant a lot to me, especially because both Sonakshi and her partner, Zaheer, are very dear friends. The warmth and love surrounding them during the ceremony were truly beautiful. It was a lovely, simple wedding.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a cozy ceremony at their home in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. The couple, who have been in a relationship for seven years, exchanged vows in an intimate setting, filled with personal touches that reflected their love story.

Following the civil ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated with a vibrant wedding bash at Bastian, where numerous Bollywood stars gathered to congratulate them. Notable attendees included Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, all there to honor the couple and join in the festivities.

As Saqib looked back on the day, he couldn’t help but express gratitude for being part of such a significant moment. “It was wonderful to witness their happiness and the genuine affection from everyone present,” he noted.

In addition to sharing personal milestones, Saqib and Sonakshi are ready to collaborate on an upcoming project, the horror-comedy film ‘Kakuda’. The film features Saqib as Sunny, a simple man deeply in love with Indira, played by Sonakshi. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they move to the village of Ratodi, where they become entangled in a curse linked to a ghost named Kakuda.

The plot thickens when Sunny inadvertently invites Kakuda into their lives on their wedding night, setting off a series of spooky and comedic events. Faced with a dire situation, Indira seeks assistance from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. Together, they embark on a hilarious yet thrilling adventure to unravel the mystery of Kakuda and confront the haunting legacy that has plagued their village for years.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Kakuda’ promises to deliver a mix of laughs and chills, and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 12. With the film’s release just around the corner, both Saqib and Sonakshi are excited about their new venture, showcasing their on-screen chemistry in a unique genre.