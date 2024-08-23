Sanya Malhotra wins standing ovation for ‘Mrs’ at Melbourne Film Festival

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Sanya Malhotra with performance in the film “Mrs” received a remarkable standing ovation, showcasing the powerful impact of her role. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film is an official adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie “The Great Indian Kitchen.” The festival’s premiere not only celebrated the film’s success but also highlighted Malhotra’s dedication and emotional investment in her role as Richa.

A video of the event captures the actress’s emotional reaction as the audience stood and applauded. This gesture of appreciation was particularly significant for Malhotra, who has been vocal about the intense preparation she underwent for her role.

In the aftermath of the premiere, Malhotra shared insights into her preparation process, revealing the depth of her commitment to the character. To authentically embody Richa, Malhotra engaged with several women who had faced similar struggles to those depicted in the film. Additionally, she sought guidance from a close friend who had gone through experiences mirroring those in “Mrs.” This friend generously shared her therapy notes with Malhotra, which the actress read daily to immerse herself in the emotional reality of the role.

Malhotra spoke candidly about the emotional impact of this preparation, expressing a mix of anger and sadness as she grappled with the harsh realities faced by many women. “It pains me to know that some women are going through this, have accepted it, and have given up on their dreams,” Malhotra said. Her commitment to the role was evident in her portrayal, which she described as “brilliant” and deeply fulfilling. She emphasized her desire to work on films that not only entertain but also inspire and make a difference, particularly for women.

“Mrs” has been generating significant buzz on the international film circuit, following its success at the New York Indian Film Festival, where Malhotra won the Best Actress award earlier this year. This accolade has heightened anticipation for the film’s theatrical release and further solidified Malhotra’s reputation as a formidable actress.

As “Mrs” continues to capture attention both nationally and internationally, Sanya Malhotra is preparing for an exciting slate of future projects. She is currently working on “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” and “Thug Life,” and she also has an untitled film with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.