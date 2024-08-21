Sanya Malhotra dishes on ‘Mrs’ and Film Festival Buzz in latest AMA

As anticipation builds for the premiere of her latest film, ‘Mrs’, Sanya Malhotra took a moment to connect with fans in an engaging Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media. The film, a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam movie ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, is set to make its debut at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with both Malhotra and director Arati Kadav in attendance.

During the AMA, Malhotra shared her reflections on her role in ‘Mrs’. When asked about her favorite memory from filming, she fondly recalled, “Every day on the set was unique and memorable. It was the most satisfying and gratifying experience I have had as an actor. All thanks to our director Arati Kadav and the entire cast and crew, including Nishant Dahiya.” She even shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Kadav and Dahiya, adding a personal touch to her response.

Fans were also curious about the challenges Malhotra faced while portraying Richa, the film’s protagonist. She revealed that stepping into Richa’s shoes was no easy feat, noting, “Richa’s journey in the film is very different from my own. It’s a story about self-discovery within the domestic sphere, and the challenges she faces are ones I haven’t encountered in the same way.” Her insight underscores the depth and complexity of the character she plays.

Regarding the film’s theatrical release, many fans have been eager for updates. While Malhotra did not provide a specific date, she encouraged her followers to support the film when it eventually hits theaters, tagging the film’s makers and urging fans to stay tuned.

‘Mrs’ has already earned Malhotra acclaim, including a Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). Directed by Arati Kadav, the film delves into the life of a married woman navigating societal expectations and personal growth.

In addition to ‘Mrs’, Sanya Malhotra has a busy slate ahead. She will be seen in upcoming projects such as ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Thug Life’. Furthermore, she is set to collaborate with the renowned director Anurag Kashyap on an untitled film, promising more exciting work on the horizon.

As the film festival approaches, the excitement around ‘Mrs’ continues to build, and Malhotra’s heartfelt interactions with her fans only add to the buzz surrounding this much-anticipated release.