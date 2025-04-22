Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya shares her qualms with the film ‘Sanju’

Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 blockbuster ‘Sanju,’ led by Ranbir Kapoor, emerged as a massive hit. The film was a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt and aimed to chronicle key moments from his life. From his drug addiction and affairs to jail terms and the possession of arms controversy, the film focused on major chapters of his life. For the unversed, while the film emerged as a hit, it also drew flak and allegations of ‘whitewashing’ Dutt’s image. Now, years later, his sister, Priya Dutt, has opened up on her qualms about ‘Sanju.’

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Priya got candid about the biopic. She expressed that the film did not do justice to their parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Priya revealed that the film primarily revolved around Sanjay Dutt and his one friend. While she adored Ranbir Kapoor’s work in the film, she believes that ‘Sanju’ could have depicted the people around Dutt a bit better.

“I also felt that the movie didn’t do justice to, I think, even my mum in the film, or my father. There is a lot that could have been worked on. There was a lot. Even the relationship between the father and son. The way it was—I think a lot more could have been shown.”

Further, the interviewer probed if she shared her thoughts with Rajkumar Hirani. “I was tempted… But I think they had a different concept in mind. I didn’t call him. Their focus was just Sanju, of course, which I get that—and his life. It became a bit of a caricature. Maybe they had to amalgamate too many characters. It’s not what I expected it to be. I think it was more entertainment… I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it. He played Sanju very well. But yeah, I feel it wasn’t really a biopic. It was a film, very entertaining, and included only certain aspects of his life. The intensity was missing.” Moreover, when she expressed her thoughts to Sanjay Dutt, he said, “Now what?”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Sanju’ also starred Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Raval in key roles.