Sanjay Dutt pays emotional tribute to mother nargis on her birth anniversary

On Sunday, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pay a deeply emotional tribute to his mother, the legendary actress Nargis Dutt, on what would have been her birth anniversary.

Sharing a series of nostalgic photographs, including a classic black-and-white portrait of Nargis and a rare throwback featuring his parents alongside actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay expressed his heartfelt feelings simply yet poignantly: “Happy birthday maa, I miss you everyday and love you more.”

Nargis Dutt, born on June 1, 1929, remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and versatile performers. Her career spanned multiple genres, from light-hearted comedies to intense dramas, showcasing a rare range and depth.

She first appeared on screen as a child in the 1935 film ‘Talash-E-Haq’ but truly began her acting journey with ‘Tamanna’ in 1942. Over the years, she earned acclaim for her memorable roles, culminating with her last major film, ‘Raat Aur Din’ (1967), a psychological thriller that earned her the first-ever National Film Award for Best Actress.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Nargis’s personal life was deeply intertwined with her work. Her love story with Sunil Dutt, who later became a noted actor and politician, began under dramatic circumstances.

During the shooting of the epic film ‘Mother India’ (1957), a tragic fire broke out on set, and Sunil apparently heroically rescued Nargis. This incident forged a strong bond between the two, leading to their marriage in 1958.

The film itself remains one of the most iconic in Indian cinema. Nargis’s portrayal of Radha earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award and international recognition, as ‘Mother India’ was nominated for an Academy Award.

Nargis’s impact extended far beyond the silver screen. Alongside Sunil Dutt, she established the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe, which toured extensively, performing stage shows in remote border areas to boost morale and promote cultural unity.

Her commitment to social causes grew in the 1970s when she became the first patron of The Spastic Society of India, a role through which she garnered respect as a dedicated social worker.

Her public service received further recognition when she was the Rajya Sabha member. She served from 1980 until her untimely death in 1981.

Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the early 1980s, Nargis battled the illness with courage but passed away on May 3, 1981. Her legacy, however, lives on in many forms — including the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, an honor that continues to inspire filmmakers to this day.

She was also a recipient of the Padma Shri award in 1958.