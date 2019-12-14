Sanjay Dutt, who is getting much praise for his outstanding performance as Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali in his last film Panipat is all set to impress his fans yet again with his negative role in KGF: Chapter 2.

The actor will be seen essaying the lead role, Adheera in the much-awaited action drama. Sanjay Dutt will be seen looking ‘mean’ in KGF: Chapter 2.

On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of the release date of his first look from the film. He shared a picture with KGF: Chapter 2, written on it. The picture also reveals the date of the first look. Alongside the picture, Dutt wrote, “The journey of Adheera begins… #KGFChapter2 first lookout on 21st Dec. It’s been a wonderful experience being a part of the KGF franchise (sic).”

While announcing the date, Sanjay Dutt also stated that it was a ‘wonderful experience’ to be a part of the popular ‘KGF’ franchise.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. Along with a picture, He wrote, “Are you ready?… First look of #KGFChapter2 will unveil on 21 Dec 2019… Note the time: 5.45 pm… Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt and #SrinidhiShetty. #KGFChapter2FirstLook (sic).”

KGF Chapter: 2 features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. It is helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, however, the makers have not revealed its date.

Apart from his mean avatar in KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will also, be seen in Sadak 2 which features Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.