Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn to face-off in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Ranger’: Report

As per a report, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn are coming together in the jungle adventure ‘Ranger.’ Jagan Shakti will helm the title while Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg will bankroll the film. As per a report by Pinkvilla, after Ajay Devgn, the makers have now brought Sanjay Dutt on board to play the antagonist.

As per a source, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn will have a high-stakes and intense face-off in ‘Ranger.’ “It’s a casting that has come out naturally from the script. As the villain of Ranger has an aura that Sanjay Dutt carries in real life. As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger.” The film further told the outlet that the film will likely go on floors in the summer.

“The pre-production work is presently underway. After doing a series of films, which feature them either in a comic avatar or on the same side, Ranger finally pits Ajay against Sanju. And this could be a face-off to watch out for on the big screen. Luv Films is planning to mount Ranger on a humongous scale. Jagan Shakti is presently exploring the VFX work of recreating the jungles and animals with leading companies of world.”

The upcoming film will not be the first collaboration between Dutt and Devgn. The two have previously shared the screen for multiple films. These include ‘All The Best,’ ‘Son of Sardaar,’ and ‘Bhuj’ among others. The filming will likely commence after Devgn wraps up the shoot for ‘De De Pyaar De 2.’ Moving ahead, the actor also has ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Dutt has ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Baap,’ and ‘KD- The Devil’ on his plate.

