Amidst CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, fresh developments have been taking place everyday. With new twists and turns, recently, Rhea Chakraborty gave an interview to a news channel expressing that Sushant was badly affected by the false “Me Too” allegations against him and even raised questions on Sanjana Sanghi’s late clarification on the blames.

Now, to clarify her side, Sanjana has spoken up in an interview on Rhea’s questions over her late clarification of Sushant’s “Me Too” allegations. Sanjana, who made her debut with Sushant’s final film Dil Bechara, cleared her stance on it and refused to comment.

In an interview with India Today, Sanjana was asked if she would like to comment on Rhea’s questions over her late clarifications in Sushant’s case and that there was a possibility of a nexus backing her. To this, Sanjana said that she has nothing more to say as she has clarified everything in previous interviews. She remembered Sushant and her fun time on the sets in the interview and said that she has nothing more to say over Rhea’s remarks in her recent interview.

On Rhea’s remarks, Sanjana said, “To be honest, No, as a woman, I have said more than everything. I literally cannot entertain that right now. I have said everything in over 25 interviews. I have nothing new to say.”

Further, she went on to recall memories with Sushant in her interview and how they had fun while filming Dil Bechara. Rhea had claimed in an interview with India Today that Sushant felt that there was a bigger nexus behind the “Me Too” allegations and those claims had affected him alot. She even raised questions over Sanjana’s late clarifications.

To note back in 2018, Sushant was accused of “Me Too” and later he went on to share chats between him and Sanjana as a clarification of those charges.