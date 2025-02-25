‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ maker envisions Salman Khan leading the film in the 90s

Among the myriad of titles that are re-releasing, one title which stands out is ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’ The 2016 failed at the box office upon its initial release but has set theatres ablaze with its re-release. Nine years later as the film hit theatres once again, it has become all the rage. Over the years, the film gained a cult status among viewers and now the theatres are buzzing with the young population as they catch the title. The title has already emerged as one of the most successful re-releases. Now, filmmaker Vinay Sapru says that had the film come out in the 90s, Salman Khan would have been the perfect man to lead the film.

During a conversation with India Today, the interviewer asked Sapru about casting in a ’90s version of the film. To this, the filmmaker said that it would “100% have been Salman!”. He added, “The innocence in his eyes, the way he looks at and holds the girl, the purity of thought and emotion—he was the perfect romantic hero of that era, and he would be our perfect Inder. When Salman sir is in a film, he makes his co-star look special because he is so special. Anyone we could have cast opposite him would be special and, of course, it would be a newcomer. His presence alone elevates his leading ladies. He was the ultimate romantic hero of the 90s!”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Lauding the superstar, Salman Khan, Sapru said, “Who wouldn’t want to work with Salman sir? Like Radhika mam says, he is an institution in himself. He has been a superstar for over 30 years, and his longevity is unmatched. We are just waiting for the right script and the right time. Whenever our mentor decides, we would be honoured to work with him again.”

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls his father being a ‘violent alcoholic’

The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debut. Meanwhile, Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry play key roles. The film is a contemporary rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and the novel ‘Love Story’ by Eric Segal. Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru wrote and directed the romantic saga. Deepak Mukut backed ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’