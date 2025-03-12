Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: Fans speculate that Rashmika’s character dies in the film

Fans of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan have been counting the days since Sajid Nadiadwala announced Salman Khan in and as ‘Sikandar.’ Recently, the makers dropped the pulsating track ‘Johra Jabeen.’ Featuring groovy beats and a catchy hook, the track is the new party banger. Following this, Salman Khan recently dropped the Holi track ‘Bam Bam Bhole.’ While the first Holi track of the season captures the festive spirit effortlessly, it also teases a major plot detail.

Created by Pritam, Shaan, and Devi Negi, ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ comes at the right time as fans get ready to celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi. Salman Khan sports a red shirt and blue denim as he brings in the festive spirit. However, what has captured netizens’ attention is Rashmika Mandanna’s fleeting presence in the song. While Salman is teary-eyed, Rashmika wears a pristine white outfit and appears in parts of the song while Kajal Agarwal is witnessing Salman’s celebrations. Rashmika’s ghostly presence makes it appear that she is a figment of Salman’s imagination as he grooves to the track teary-eyed. Fans speculate that Rashmika’s character must have met her demise before the track. Moreover, Kajal’s presence hints that she is the actor’s new love interest.

Advertisement

Following the release of the track, several users started decoding Rashmika’s role in ‘Sikandar.’ One user wrote, “#Sikandar Rashmika aka Saisri will die in the movie and Kajal Agarwal will play 2nd love interest in the movie. 100% sure AR will cook an emotional movie.” Another penned, “Spoiler Alert: Bhai is imagining Rashmika’s character. She dies in the film, and Kajal plays his present-day love interest.”

Advertisement

#BamBamBhole is bombastic & tbh i feel its better than all assets till now this is not just song but revealing things too like #KajalAggarwal family then #RashmikaMandanna character mystery that if is it #SalmanKhan imagination or real then salman emotional #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/q3gbPlV768 — Reality .Movies (@bollytazakhabar) March 11, 2025

A Sanjay Universe in #Sikandar The excitement increased with #BamBamBhole , now I’m having huge expectations @ARMurugadoss Just make the Massiest Interval Block EVER, THIS EID , MASS-HYSTERIA- MADNESS all should be replaced by #SalmanKhan and #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/RqNEr1CaiL — I’m Raj..! (@TheSalmaniac_) March 11, 2025



Meanwhile, one fan drew parallels with Aamir Khan’s ‘Gajini’ where Aamir imagines Asin after her demise. “A Sanjay Universe in #Sikandar. The excitement increased with #BamBamBhole, now I’m having huge expectations @ARMurugadoss. Just make the Massiest Interval Block EVER, THIS EID, MASS-HYSTERIA- MADNESS all should be replaced by #SalmanKhan and #Sikandar.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma and more stars come together; WATCH

Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The title will hit theatres on the day of Eid 2025.