Actor Salman Khan’s latest release Dabangg 3 is receiving praises ever since the film released. The film which opened at a grand scale is seeing an upward trend at the box office.

The big news is that the film is doing pretty well on the box office. According to Box Office India, Dabangg 3 has collected around Rs 15.50 crore nett on Wednesday and with it, the film has managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just six days. On the sixth day, the film collected Rs 107 crore nett.

The whopping collection is actually big news for the makers as the film released during the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country.

Dabangg 3 has been one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and the actor has lived up to audience expectations in the right way.

Dabangg 3 is the third film in the franchise and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in lead roles.

The film has been helmed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.