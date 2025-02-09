Salman Khan shares no-nonsense advice on moving on from a breakup

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up on personal growth and navigating life’s challenges, sharing valuable advice on breakup during a podcast conversation with his nephew, Arhaan Khan.

The actor, known for his larger-than-life persona, spoke candidly about love, career, family, and handling difficult moments.

In a lighthearted yet insightful moment, Salman Khan offered a unique approach to dealing with a breakup. He jokingly advised, “Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say, ‘What’s up, how’s it going?’”

According to the actor, embracing vulnerability in private is a healthy way to move on. For Salman, the key is to feel, release the emotions, and then carry on with life as usual.

On the subject of perseverance and following one’s passions, Salman shared his thoughts for the younger generation. His advice? “Just go for it.” He urged the importance of pushing forward, regardless of obstacles or personal discomfort, whether it’s physical pain or exhaustion.

“If your leg is hurting, head is hurting, haven’t slept… just go for it,” he said, encouraging his listeners to not get bogged down by setbacks.

The conversation also delved into the importance of owning up to one’s mistakes. Salman emphasized that making errors is natural, but repeating them intentionally is not.

“When you realize you’ve made a mistake, apologize with a clean heart,” he advised.

Salman also took a moment to reflect on his relationship with his father, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan. He spoke about their shared experiences and the friction that arose when Salman struggled to accept his father’s wisdom.

“How can he be right all the time when I am so wrong?” Salman mused, revealing the internal conflict that led him to ultimately respect his father’s guidance.

This podcast appearance marked Salman Khan’s first foray into the world of podcasts. He shared a teaser of the episode on Instagram, humorously noting, “I spoke to the boys a year ago, I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice.”

The episode, titled ‘Dumb Biryani’, offers listeners a glimpse into the actor’s personal thoughts and reflections.