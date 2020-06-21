Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a request to all his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and fans.

Salman’s message comes amid a social media outrage against him and several other personalities after Sushant’s death.

“A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful, Salman tweeted on Saturday night.

Sushant’s untimely demise has led to a heated debate about Bollywood camps and nepotism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood’s nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.

On June 19, leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students’ Council burnt the effigies of Salman Aand Karan at Kargil Chowk in Patna.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked.

He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

A criminal complaint against Salman, Karan and producer Ekta Kapoor among several others was filed.

The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha against Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ojha alleged that these prominent Bollywood personalities forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.