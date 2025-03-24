Salman Khan raves about Rashmika Mandanna’s dedication: “She didn’t cancel a single day”

Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan is gearing up for a grand Eid release with his much-awaited film ‘Sikandar’. The hype is real, and fans are already counting down the days until they see Bhaijaan light up the big screen again. But amidst all the excitement, Salman took a moment to appreciate his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who he says brought unmatched dedication to the project.

Salman’s praise for Rashmika

During the ‘Sikandar’ trailer launch, Salman couldn’t stop praising Rashmika Mandanna’s hard work. He revealed how she managed to juggle two massive projects—’Pushpa 2′ and ‘Sikandar’—without missing a beat.

“She has given it her best,” Salman said. “She was shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ till 7 in the evening and then used to join us at 9. She would shoot with us till 6:30 in the morning, then head back to ‘Pushpa 2’. Even when she wasn’t feeling well, even after injuring her leg, she still showed up every day. She reminds me a lot of myself.”

About ‘Sikandar’ trailer

The recently dropped trailer of ‘Sikandar’ has left fans hyped. It features Salman in his full-blown action hero mode, delivering jaw-dropping stunts and his signature larger-than-life presence. The action sequences are intense, the swag is unbeatable, and the mass appeal is off the charts.

But it’s not just Salman stealing the show—his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna is fresh, vibrant, and packed with playful moments. Their dynamic brings a mix of fire and fun, with Salman’s charisma blending seamlessly with Rashmika’s charm.

Whether it’s the lighthearted banter or the high-energy action, their on-screen partnership is something fans can’t wait to see unfold.

‘Sikandar’ release date:

Get ready for an Eid treat like never before! ‘Sikandar’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the visionary A.R. Murugadoss, is all set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025.

Stay tuned—Bhaijaan is back, and he’s bringing the fireworks with him!