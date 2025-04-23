Salman Khan on Pahalgam attack: “Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a heartbreaking assault on innocence and peace.

In an emotional post shared on social media, the actor said, “Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko maarna puri kainaat ko maarne ke barabar hai (To kill even one innocent is like destroying the entire universe).”

Kashmir,heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families . Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai Advertisement — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 23, 2025

The attack, which occurred at Baisaran Meadow — a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam — has sent shockwaves across the country. According to officials, armed terrorists opened fire on civilians, causing multiple casualties and injuries. The tragedy has drawn condemnation from political leaders, celebrities, and citizens alike.

Joining Salman Khan in expressing grief, actor Shah Rukh Khan also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act.”

Actor Alia Bhatt called the news from Pahalgam “heartbreaking.” She wrote, “Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just… living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there’s only grief.”

Actress Anushka Sharma described it as a “cold-blooded terror attack,” while actor Sidharth Malhotra called it a “cowardly act” and expressed confidence in the armed forces. “I have full faith in our armed forces, and I’m sure they will do the needful,” he stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Srinagar at the time, visited the attack site to assess the ground situation. He conducted a high-level security review with top officials and pledged that those behind the attack would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached Pahalgam to support the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the ongoing investigation. Search operations are underway in the region as security forces work to track down the perpetrators.