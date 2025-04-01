Salman and Aamir’s cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ to re-release on THIS date

Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 comedy-drama ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is set to hit the silver screen once again. The hilarious title featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan has gained cult status over the years. Today, the title boasts a stellar fandom and cinephiles can’t wait to catch the film in theatres.

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ will re-release in theatres on April 25 in a brand-new 4K remastered version. Moreover, enhancing the cinematic experience, the visuals will be accompanied by enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound. The makers of the film took to Instagram to share an artistic poster of the cult film, announcing the details. “Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!” The announcement has sent fans on a nostalgic ride as wait to witness the banter between the superstars, once again.

The film focuses on two charming but cunning men who vie to win over an heiress in hopes of inheriting her staggering fortune. However, matters soon escalate and they turn her protectors from a criminal. Elevating the plot is an identity swap between two key characters. Brimming with comic misunderstandings, the title is among classic fan favourites. The screenplay of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was inspired by the 1972 film ‘Victoria No. 203.’

Meanwhile, alongside Aamir and Salman, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

In related news, Salman’s recent flick ‘Sikandar’ is currently running in theatres. AR Murugadoss has helmed the actioner while Sajid Nadiadwala has backed the title. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. On the other hand, Aamir is currently working on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ The film is reportedly a spin-off of the hit, ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

