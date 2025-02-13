Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Housefull 5’ trailer to debut with ‘Sikandar’ this Eid

This summer is about to get a whole lot more exciting with the highly anticipated ‘Housefull 5’, ready to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. In a surprise move, Sajid Nadiadwala is giving fans a special treat by attaching the ‘Housefull 5’ trailer to the upcoming Eid release, ‘Sikandar’, which stars none other than Salman Khan.

‘Housefull 5’, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, continues the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedy franchises. The film will bring together a star-studded ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and many more.

Advertisement

This fifth installment is likely to deliver the signature humor and madness that fans have come to expect from the ‘Housefull’ series.

Advertisement

This is just the beginning of what promises to be a blockbuster year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Not only is ‘Housefull 5’ set to light up the big screen, but the production house also has an exciting lineup of films, including ‘Baaghi 4’ starring Tiger Shroff and an untitled project by Vishal Bhardwaj featuring Shahid Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

2025 is a particularly special year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, as the production house celebrates its 75th anniversary, making the year even more memorable for fans and moviegoers alike.

With such a strong slate of films, including ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Sikandar’, this summer promises to be a thrilling ride for movie lovers across the country.