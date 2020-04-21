Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru is set to enter the Hindi film industry with the digital web series Hundred.

In the show, she will play a character named Netra Patil, and her role is said to have action as well as the comic strains.

“Hundred is my first ever digital show and it’s been a great experience working. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times,” Rinku said.

The Hotstar Specials show also stars Lara Dutta and Karan Wahi.

Talking about the show, Rinku said “It is a pleasure to be a part of this digital world, especially a platform like Hotstar that has such wide reach. What drew me towards the character of Netra is that people will see a new side in each episode.”