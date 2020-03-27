Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among those celebrities who are in home-quarantine and is spending most of his time with family. We all are aware of Ayushmann’s poetic talent. He has won many hearts slaying his poetic skills.

To nail the zone once again, the actor on Wednesday took to his official Instagram handle to recite one of his newly-written poems. Titled as ‘Sab Ardhanirmit Hai’, the 35-year-old star shared a video of him in Hindi.

Seen at the comfort of his home, standing in the balcony, the actor began the video by saying, “Every day you cannot be really positive, reality really strikes you hard and to think about what is happening in this world… I would like to recite the Sab Ardhanirmit today.”

The poem explains how almost everything is ‘Ardhanirmit’, that is, semi-built.

Like Ayushmann, many Bollywood stars are currently practising self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown and is creating awareness through their social media handle.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to over 600 on Wednesday.