‘Runway 34’ team receives praise from Boman Irani

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani are also starring in ‘Runway 34’.

Boman thanked the entire team for their commendable work on Instagram on Saturday. “A few days ago we wrapped on @ajaydevgn ‘s #runway34 . This was on the first day of the shoot. Every frame Ajay set up displayed his wonderful craft and love for cinema. Was a treat to watch @amitabhbachchan striding the stage, displaying his rigorous and painstaking approach to every minute move,” he wrote.

Having them all be a part of cinema is a gift Boman feels grateful for.

“First time with the wonderful @rakulpreet and I would be remiss if I did not mention the wonderful work of the fabulous #aseembajaj on camera. Bless you, all. So grateful we are part of the gift of cinema,” he shared, adding a picture of him from the sets.

After directing ‘Shivaay’ in 2016, Ajay returns to the helm with ‘Runway 34’. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

(With inputs from ANI)