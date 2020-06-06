After much anticipation, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It seems like SRK is all set to return R Madhavan’s favour, who made a guest appearance in his last film Zero, which was released in 2018.

Amid speculations, Mumbai Mirror reported that the actor shot for pivotal parts in two films last year. The news daily has quoted a source as saying, “Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward.”

“In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback,” the source added.

He was earlier reported to have shot for a cameo to be incorporated with visual effects in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead besides Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. The report also claimed that Brahmastra opens with Shah Rukh’s guest appearance as a scientist, who introduces the audience to the fantasy world.

Game of Thrones actor Ron Donachie and Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan also have pivotal roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan has also roped in his Kannathil Muthamittal co-star Simran Bagga to play his on-screen love interest in Rocketry.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. The film is directed by Madhavan and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

View this post on Instagram Need all you BLESSINGS ..🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀🚀❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jan 20, 2019 at 9:12pm PST

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.