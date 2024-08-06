Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday tribute to Genelia lights up Instagram

Today marks a special occasion for actress Genelia Deshmukh, who is celebrating her birthday. To honor the birthday, her husband and fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that melted hearts across the platform.

In his post, Riteish uploaded a charming video compilation of their memorable moments together. Alongside the footage, he penned a touching tribute to Genelia, expressing how profoundly she has impacted his life. “Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad – you have truly changed my life,” Riteish wrote, showcasing their deep connection and affection.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with warm wishes. Actor Bobby Deol was among those celebrating, writing, “Happy happy birthday.” Another user described the couple as their “favourite jodi,” reflecting the widespread admiration for their relationship.

In a recent interview with ANI, Riteish shared some insights into the principles that have helped sustain their happy marriage. He emphasized three core values he believes are essential for a lasting relationship. Firstly, he highlighted the importance of respect, especially during disagreements. According to Riteish, maintaining respect even when tensions rise prevents permanent damage to the relationship. He likened it to a broken plate that, despite being repaired, always shows a visible crack.

Secondly, Riteish stressed the significance of prioritizing one’s partner’s needs over one’s own. He advised that understanding and catering to the needs of one’s partner should take precedence, fostering mutual care and support.

Lastly, Riteish advocated for having a sense of humor. He believes that laughter and light-heartedness play a crucial role in keeping the relationship vibrant and enjoyable.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are proud parents to two sons, Riaan, born in November 2014, and Rahyl, born in June 2016. Their relationship continues to inspire many, with their shared moments and mutual respect shining through in their public and private lives.