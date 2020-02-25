Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to entertain the audiences with their next flick Baaghi 3. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 marks Riteish and Tiger’s first collaboration onscreen. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh had shared a video in which he can be seen chopping his hairs. The actor was seen donning the new look in the promotions of Baaghi 3.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Deshmukh wrote, “something is buzzing this #Sunday (sic).”

View this post on Instagram something is buzzing this #sunday A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Feb 23, 2020 at 2:30am PST

In the video, one can see Riteish shaving off his hair. In his new avatar, the actor looks intense but stunning.

Later, he also shared another picture in which he can be seen posing with Tiger and Shraddha for the shutterbugs. The paparazzi were heard praising Riteish’s new look and called him Ghajini 2 and Lai Bhaari. The actor was all smiling while posing for the paps. The Housefull 4 actor was donning a Joker t-shirt and a yellow jacket with blue denim jeans.



Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff is also an integral part of Baaghi 3. This is for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together in any movie. Interestingly, he also plays Tiger’s on-screen father in Baaghi 3 which has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

It is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. The previous instalments Baaghi and Baaghi 2 also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.