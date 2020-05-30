Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died exactly one month ago today. The actor, after battling with cancer for two years, died at the age of 67. On Saturday, after a month, Wife Neetu Kapoor got emotional and shared a decade-old picture of them with a song “Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye” dedicated to her husband.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her along with Rishi. Wearing all blue, the duo can be seen twinning with each other. Alongside the picture, the actress penned Gracie Fields’ song “Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye” lyrics for her late husband.

She wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye, Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while, In my heart while I’m away (sic).”

Posting the picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote the lyrics of the song, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I’m away.”

Meanwhile, their daughter has also posted a picture with a heartfelt note for her father. Remembering him on his one month anniversary, Riddhima wrote, ““A Great Soul” by Maya Angelou “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” We love you Papa (Sic).”

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.