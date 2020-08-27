Amidst the ongoing CBI probe, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, on Thursday, released a video claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son for a long time. He called her his “murderer” and also demanded her arrest. In a 15-second video, Singh was seen demanding the CBI to arrest Rhea and her associates.

According to reports, a drug angle has come to light in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been linked to Rhea and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others.

Now, keeping the allegations in mind, Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video in which he claimed that Rhea was giving poison to Sushant for a long time. “Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time, she is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished,” Sushant’s father said in a video posted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) retrieved deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe in the sensational case. Fifteen pages of deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea are being investigated.

Earlier, during the day, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to her Twitter handle to slam a news channel for taking Rhea Chakraborty’s interview who has been named as prime accused in the FIR filed by KK Singh in Patna.

Shweta wrote, “Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty (sic).”

She also urged the Government to keep a check on the prime accused so that they should not move around giving interviews.

Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant’s death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind the actor’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the CBI soon. Her father and brother have been questioned by the investigators and Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj have also been quizzed for seven days.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation initiated its probe into the case after the Supreme Court on August 19 directed the agency to take over the case.

The apex court was hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government was competent to request the CBI for a probe into the sensational case.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, had challenged the Bihar government’s jurisdiction in the matter and sought transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. She had also alleged that the Bihar government’s action was inspired by the upcoming state polls.

KK Singh, Sushant’s 74-year-old father, had lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna last month, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on June 14.

The Bihar Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and sent its four police officers to Mumbai for carrying out the investigation.

Later, the Bihar government recommended the case for a CBI probe after the late actor’s father gave his nod for the same.