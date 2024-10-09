“Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations”: Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn expressed heartfelt condolences on social media platform X following the passing of Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists and philanthropists.

Ajay Devgn wrote on Ratan Tata, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.”

Ratan Tata, recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, passed away at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital confirmed his death late in the evening after they had admitted him several days earlier.

The Tata family expressed their grief in a public statement, saying, “We, his brothers, sisters, and family, take solace in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations.”

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, shared a moving tribute to the visionary leader, acknowledging the profound impact Ratan Tata had on both the Tata Group and the nation.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” he said.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also took to X to express his sorrow, stating, “I am extremely pained by his passing away.” Modi acknowledged Tata’s unparalleled contribution to the country, recognizing his role in shaping modern India’s business and philanthropic landscape.

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, as chairman from 1990 until 2012. He briefly returned as interim chairman in 2016 before stepping down in early 2017. Even after retiring from the top position, Tata remained at the forefront of his charitable initiatives, overseeing the Tata Trusts.

Born into the Tata family, Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, the son of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata. His leadership, vision, and commitment to ethical business practices have cemented his place as one of India’s most admired and beloved figures.