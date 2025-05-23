Ranveer Singh’s leaked look in ‘Dhurandhar’ is setting the internet on fire

Ranveer Singh is back with ‘Dhurandhar’, and this time, he’s bringing a storm.

The actor who’s known for his explosive performances and outlandish fashion is now turning heads with a raw, rugged new avatar — and it’s got fans buzzing louder than ever.

Advertisement

A leaked video straight from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’ has surfaced online, and let’s just say, the internet is having a moment.

Advertisement

Dressed in an all-black outfit, with wild long hair and a full beard, Ranveer is seen walking with a brooding intensity that screams action hero. The gritty vibe, the serious strut, and that unmissable presence — fans are calling it his “killer mode unlocked” look.

The ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS clip shows a noticeably bulked-up Ranveer walking through what looks like a filming location, and if the crowd reactions are anything to go by, it’s clear that this brief glimpse was enough to ignite fan frenzy.

People are already speculating about the tone of his character — is he a spy, a rebel, or something else entirely? No one knows yet, but one thing’s for sure: ‘Dhurandhar’ is shaping up to be something epic.

This isn’t the first time fans have caught a sneak peek of Ranveer from the ‘Dhurandhar’ sets. Earlier leaks also created quite the buzz, but this latest video has taken it to a whole new level. The rugged look seems to be a serious departure from his more polished, flamboyant past appearances, signaling a shift into darker, more intense territory.

Directed by Aditya Dhar — who gave us the gripping ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ — ‘Dhurandhar’ is likely to be an espionage thriller, and it boasts a powerhouse cast.

Alongside Ranveer, the film stars Bollywood heavyweights like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

With such a lineup, expectations are sky-high, and this recent leak just adds fuel to the fire.