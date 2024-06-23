Ranveer Singh melts over mom-to-be Deepika’s radiant glow

Ranveer Singh can’t contain his excitement as his wife, Deepika Padukone, glows with the joy of impending motherhood. The Bollywood power couple, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, have been sharing snippets of their happiness with fans.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Stories to gush over Deepika, posting a series of her pictures from the trailer launch of her upcoming film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Along with a melting emoji, Ranveer added the song “Deepika” to his story, perfectly capturing his admiration for his wife. Deepika, looking radiant in a black dress with her hair tied back in a ponytail, showcased her elegance and charm.

In the photos, fans also got a glimpse of Deepika’s baby bump, a moment she had first shared earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Deepika posted a series of monochrome, blurry photos on her social media. She wore a form-fitting dress with a back slit, complemented by high heels and simple jewelry. One heartwarming image showed her cradling her bump, her hair styled in a casual ponytail, laughing with pure joy. She humorously captioned the photos, “Okay enough… Now I’m hungry!”

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March and revealed they are expecting their baby in September. The couple’s journey into parenthood has been met with immense love and excitement from their fans and the Bollywood community.

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the distant future of 2898 AD, has quickly become one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Slated for a June 27 release, Kalki 2898 AD’ promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Deepika’s illustrious career.

As Deepika prepares for both motherhood and the release of her film, Ranveer’s open admiration and support highlight the strength of their relationship. The couple continues to captivate fans with their love story, both on and off the screen.