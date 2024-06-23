Poonam Sinha performs pooja ahead of Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Today, June 23, marks a significant milestone in Sonakshi Sinha’s life as she prepares to marry Zaheer Iqbal. The pre-wedding festivities began at her Mumbai residence, Ramayana, with a heartfelt religious ceremony. Sonakshi, accompanied by her mother, Poonam Sinha, took part in the pooja, embracing traditions and seeking blessings ahead of her big day.

Dressed in an elegant blue suit, Sonakshi was seen sitting beside her mother in front of the sacred fire. The two participated in the rituals while the pandits recited mantras. The intimate ceremony was captured in numerous videos and photos shared widely on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the serene and spiritual moments.

After the ceremony, Sonakshi, known for her cheerful personality, posed playfully for the photographers gathered outside her home before heading back inside. Poonam Sinha also acknowledged the photographers with a warm smile and expressed her gratitude for their presence. The ceremony was a family affair, with Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father, also joining in the rituals.

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over seven years, are marrying under the Special Marriage Act. Following the legal formalities, they will celebrate their union with a grand reception at Bastian in Mumbai, inviting close friends and family to share in their joy. The couple first shared the screen in the 2022 film “Double XL,” and their chemistry both on and off-screen has been popular.

In recent days, Shatrughan Sinha addressed rumors about his attendance at the wedding. The veteran actor and politician confirmed his presence, emphasizing his unwavering support for his daughter. In an interview, he passionately stated, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

He further expressed his deep bond with Sonakshi, saying, “The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armor) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together.”

As Sonakshi and Zaheer embark on this new chapter, their families’ support and blessings are evident, making the occasion even more special. The celebration promises to be a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting the couple’s journey and the love they share.