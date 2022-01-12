Ranveer Singh leaves a flirtatious comment on Deepika Padukone’s hair flip pose

Ranveer Singh seems to be smitten with actor Deepika Padukone’s latest photo showing off her hair flip pose.

In a picture posted to her Instagram account, Padukone displayed a no-makeup look and tried the hair flip pose. The selfie seems to have been taken on her recent beach vacation since the palm trees serve as a perfect backdrop.

“Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably!” Padukone captioned the photo that received nearly 1 million likes within a few hours of its posting.

Many comments were left on her post, but her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, gained the most attention with his flirtatious comment, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon…”.

(With inputs from ANI)