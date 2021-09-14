Rana Daggubati: ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature

Actor Rana Daggubati says his film ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ is very close to his heart because he has always supported the cause to conserve wildlife and added that the movie gave him a chance to rekindle his love for nature.

“Prabu Solomon (director) insisted we shoot the film at real locations with the best possible natural setting. The movie is very close to my heart because I have always supported the cause to save our wildlife,” Rana said.

The actor took a brief 15-day training with Kumki elephant trainers to be able to get into his character Bandev’s shoes.

“The film gave me a chance to connect with the mighty elephants, adapt to their surroundings and see why they are called the protectors of the wild. I still remember we had some shots where all the elephants walked together, and we could feel the ground shake,” he recalled.

Rana added: “That was the moment I actually felt their mighty presence. ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature.”

‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ will premiere on Zee Cinema on September 18.