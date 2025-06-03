Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she fights typecasting in Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh, known for seamlessly navigating between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently shared a refreshingly honest take on how the film industry loves to put actors in boxes, and how she’s learning to break free from them.

Speaking on a podcast, Rakul got real about how quickly perceptions change in showbiz. “It’s a Friday-to-Friday world,” she said, referring to how success is measured in film openings.

One hit movie can open doors, but it can also trap you.

“After ‘De De Pyaar De’ came out, people started seeing me as just ‘the hot girl’. Suddenly, every script I got wanted me in that space. But do two films like that, and suddenly they think you ‘can’t’ be the girl-next-door anymore.”

Before Bollywood knew her, Rakul Preet Singh had already made a mark in the South, playing softer, more relatable characters. But when she landed the role of Ayesha in ‘De De Pyaar De’, it meant undergoing a transformation—physically and emotionally—to embody a confident, urban woman.

The role clicked, the film worked, and with it came a wave of similar offers. But Rakul didn’t want to be stuck in a loop.

Enter ‘Doctor G’, a film that allowed her to go in a completely different direction. This time, she wasn’t handpicked—she had to fight for the role. “Someone on the team wasn’t convinced I could look like a girl from Lucknow, or a doctor,” she recalled. “I told them—‘Do a look test. Why guess? Just see if I fit the part.’”

It’s this proactive attitude that sets Rakul apart. She doesn’t just wait for roles to come her way—she goes after them. More importantly, she listens to her instincts. “Your gut never lies,” she said.