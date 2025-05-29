Rakul Preet Singh gets real about her rooted, roaming life: “I’m Indian at heart”

Rakul Preet Singh might be one of Indian cinema’s most recognizable faces across industries — but behind the glam, red carpet appearances, and multilingual roles lies a woman whose real-life journey is as expansive as her filmography.

In a candid chat recently, the actor opened up about growing up in an Army household, constantly on the move, and how that nomadic lifestyle shaped not just her as a person, but also the actor she is today.

“I’ve moved across states my whole life,” Rakul shared. “Even now, if I have to shoot in Rajasthan or the South or a village somewhere in MP, I’m totally comfortable. There’s familiarity… and a sense of pride too — pride in being Indian.”

That pride isn’t just talk. Rakul’s comfort with various cultures isn’t performative — it’s lived. Having switched ten schools during her childhood because of her father’s Army postings, Rakul experienced India in a way few others do: from classrooms in different cities to new homes and ever-changing neighbourhoods.

It’s this chameleon-like adaptability that she says has grounded her, not made her feel rootless.

“When people ask me where I’m from, I honestly can’t just say one place,” she explained. “Every place I lived gave me something. Maybe I didn’t even realise it at the time, but those little bits shaped me.”

And that shows — whether she’s playing a city girl in a slick Telugu rom-com or embracing rural life in a Hindi drama set in the heartland. Rakul’s performances often carry a lived-in ease, a natural flow that feels like she knows the world she’s inhabiting on screen.

Her story is refreshing in an industry where public personas often feel over-curated or disconnected from reality. There’s no forced patriotism here. No buzzword-heavy speeches. Just a straightforward, heartfelt take on what it means to truly belong everywhere — and nowhere — all at once.

“I truly believe this kind of upbringing only brings benefits,” Rakul Preet Singh said, with the conviction of someone who’s walked the talk.