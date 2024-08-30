Rajkummar Rao’s birthday to unveil new film project

In a special birthday treat for fans, Rajkummar Rao is set to reveal the title of his upcoming film tomorrow, aligning with his birthday celebrations. This new project, a collaboration between Kumar Taurani’s Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, promises to showcase the acclaimed actor in a novel and exciting role.

The anticipation has been building with the release of a captivating poster that hints at the film’s themes. The dramatic visual features Rao perched on a vehicle with a rifle in hand, against a backdrop of a fiery, tumultuous sky. The tagline, “Paida nahi hue to kya, ban to sakte hain…” or “Even if we weren’t born, we can still become…”, suggests a narrative focused on transformation, ambition, or personal reinvention.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

This announcement comes on the heels of Rao’s recent success in “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” a comedy horror film that continues the popular Maddock Supernatural Universe. Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, “Stree 2” features Rao alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, and has been well-received by audiences for its mix of humor and horror.

The upcoming film is already generating buzz, and the poster’s dramatic imagery and thought-provoking tagline are only adding to the excitement. Fans are eager to see what new dimensions Rao will bring to his role and how this collaboration between Tips Films and Northern Lights Films will unfold.

With the title reveal set to coincide with Rajkummar Rao’s birthday, the film’s launch promises to be a memorable occasion, setting the stage for another thrilling addition to Rao’s diverse filmography.