Rajkumar Hirani is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers in the Indian film industry. He has given a lot of hits including 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and many more.

According to recent reports, the director has been approached for two back-to-back films on cricket including the biopic of a legendary cricketer for Fox Star Studios.

On Wednesday, Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official twitter handle to share the news exclusively. He shared a picture of renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and informed about the same. He wrote, “#Xclusiv: What is #RajkumarHirani making next? Has been approached for two films on #cricket: Biopic of a legendary cricketer for a top Studio… Next #cricket story being penned by #AbhijatJoshi… Hirani is also working on a web series… Let’s see which goes on floors first (sic).”

The other cricket story is penned down by Abhijat Joshi.

“Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with two films based on cricket: a Fox Star film, the larger-than-life Lala Amarnath biopic that has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, while another cricket story is also being written by Abhijat Joshi. In the meanwhile, we hear Rajkumar Hirani himself is working on a web series and few other scripts. Let’s wait and watch which one goes on floor first (sic),” reported TOI.

